It’s looking like ajockalypse now for the SNP in the early results It’s looking like ajockalypse now for the SNP in the early results 5/7/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment Paisley and Renfrewshire South:Labour: 19583 (47.4%, +21.6)SNP: 13056 (31.6%, -18.1)Reform UK: 2956 (7.2%, +7.2)Conservative: 2219 (5.4%, -12.8)Green: 1724 (4.2%, new)Lib Dem: 1315 (3.2%, -3)Independent: 317 (0.8%)Freedom Alliance: 113 (0.3%,)Labour GAIN from SNP pic.twitter.com/AsAt95hmk2— Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) July 5, 2024 West Dunbartonshire:Labour: 19312 (48.8%, +20.2)SNP: 13302 (33.6%, -16.1)Reform UK: 2770 (7%, new)Green: 1496 (3.8%, +1.9)Conservative: 1474 (3.7%, -10.4)Lib Dem: 839 (2.1%, -2.1)Family: 318 (0.8%)Sovereignty: 73 (0.2%)Labour GAIN from SNP pic.twitter.com/KPISF8yTKy— Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) July 5, 2024 Kilmarnock and Loudoun:Labour: 19065 (44.9%, +26)SNP: 13936 (32.8%, -18)Conservative: 3527 (8.3%, -16)Reform UK: 3472 (8.2%, new)Green: 1237 (2.9%, new)Lib Dem: 850 (2%, -3.1)Independent: 401 (0.9%, new)Labour GAIN from SNP pic.twitter.com/JPlyDWuiPw— Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) July 5, 2024 The real winners tonight are the ladies wearing these hats. pic.twitter.com/n4MUCEIOBm— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 5, 2024 Keir Starmer wins, as expected. Only in Britain could the next prime minister make his victory speech stood next to a man in an Elmo costume. pic.twitter.com/pMNwt76rBo— Harry Taylor (@HarryTaylr) July 5, 2024 Meanwhile Grant Shapps has lost whilst the Tories gain Leicester East. TSE