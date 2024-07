The exit poll brings bad news for the MRPs and the SNP

Looks like those MRPs were wrong. pic.twitter.com/i8O0su9jA1 — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 4, 2024

I am quite surprised by the Reform seats but I did advise buying them on the spreads when they were 4 due the small downside.

The Tories are pummelled but not wiped out to an extinction level event. Did the supermajority talk work?

TSE