History suggests lawyer Starmer was always going to win this election

Writing a piece about why lawyers are awesome is a piece of epic tautology but it does have important betting related implications both today and in the future.

Ever since Germany surrendered in World War II every time at a UK general election when Labour or the Tories have been led by a lawyer facing a non lawyer as their opponent the lawyer has always won except when both parties were led by lawyers, further proof that Shakespeare was wrong and that everybody loves a lawyer.

In the UK the most recent example was Tony Blair and it was no coincidence that Blair’s smallest majority was in 2005 when the Tories were led by a lawyer themselves.

Margaret Thatcher won three elections in a row and every time Labour was led by a non lawyer.

In 1945 and 1950, Clement Attlee defeated non lawyer and Winston Churchill which included the landslide of 1945. Attlee also won the popular vote in 1951 which counts as a victory for the purpose of this article.

Starmer is set to continue prove lawyers are awesome trend by winning potentially Labour’s greatest ever victory tonight.

Because lawyers are intelligent, have to look at all sides of the argument, and great at thinking on their feet explains their success as party leaders in election and why Starmer regularly wiped the floor with Johnson and Sunak at PMQs.

This means the Tories should select a lawyer to replace Sunak. If the Tories have a lot of lawyers to choose from, not just any lawyers but the best of the best, a plethora of Cambridge educated lawyers, such as, assuming they hold their seats, Lucy Frazer, if Brian Blessed had become a lawyer Geoffrey Cox, Oliver Dowden, and prima inter pares Suella Braverman.

TSE