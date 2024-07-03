The fine line between a hung parliament and a total Tory wipeout The fine line between a hung parliament and a total Tory wipeout 3/7/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment The PM has seized on our research suggesting 130k votes (in theory) separate a 200-seat Labour majority from a hung parliamentBut I should also point out that 200k going the other way could leave the Tories with ZERO seats. Welcome to marginal Britain. https://t.co/rmc0lvFjGZ pic.twitter.com/jZxsWeG2fw— Tom Calver (@TomHCalver) July 3, 2024 TSE