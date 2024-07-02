Final Survation MRP predicts a truly terrible night for the SNP
So much for Rishi Sunak’s hung parliament talk, it truly is touch and go on who becomes the His Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition after the election if the Survation MRP is correct. The key take for me is the 99% certainty that Labour will win more seats than 1997. The good news for keeps on coming with it looks like he has killed Scottish Nationalism stone dead for a generation.
But with the traditional voting intention polls there is some minor improvement for the Tories but they are on course for a regular shellacking.
In just over forty-eight hours we will see who becomes the gold standard pollster and which methodology is primus inter pares, these might be the last few MRPs we see for a while.
TSE