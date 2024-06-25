When something is both little and large

Of course, FPTP always means a small number of people have a big say. But in this election – as this chart shows – Labour looks set to win a lot of seats with very small majorities.



Contrast with 2001, when many of Labour's narrowest wins were actually quite comfortable pic.twitter.com/ETJ2cAiIFo — Tom Calver (@TomHCalver) June 24, 2024

Many of us have been pointing out for a while that under SIr Keir Starmer Labour’s vote efficiency is improving to truly impressive levels but there is a potential downside as highlighted in the second tweet.

Once the results come through on July the 5th and the results show a massive Labour majority in terms of seats but on very small majorities in terms of votes that could see what I discussed yesterday about Starmer winning a massive majority which could be easily overturned in 2029.

It would also lead to a lot of rebellious Labour MPs during the next parliament if Labour starts slipping in the polls which makes governing difficult.

TSE