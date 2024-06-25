When something is both little and large
Many of us have been pointing out for a while that under SIr Keir Starmer Labour’s vote efficiency is improving to truly impressive levels but there is a potential downside as highlighted in the second tweet.
Once the results come through on July the 5th and the results show a massive Labour majority in terms of seats but on very small majorities in terms of votes that could see what I discussed yesterday about Starmer winning a massive majority which could be easily overturned in 2029.
It would also lead to a lot of rebellious Labour MPs during the next parliament if Labour starts slipping in the polls which makes governing difficult.
TSE