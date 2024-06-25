Let’s talk about gender politics

The Farage gender gap could well be a factor that stops Reform winning seats outside Clacton. It seems persistent across most polls and pollsters. https://t.co/PTILjNtxQv — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) June 24, 2024

I like looking at the gender splits in voting intentions because sometimes they give an insight that allows you to make a decent profit on the betting markets.

In the run up to the Scottish independence referendum Alex Salmond and Scottish independence whilst popular in absolute terms there was often a gender gap which saw men more supportive of Salmond and Scottish independence whereas women weren’t.

There are other examples which some have put down to women being more cautious about change/risk than men and we saw a gender gap when it came to UKIP in 2015.

Sir Keir Starmer a man so cautious he’d wear a condom after a vasectomy explains why he’s doing so well with women. If pollsters continue showing this type of gender split then Reform could have a very disappointing night in terms of seats outside of Clacton.

TSE