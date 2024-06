Timing is everything

My word



Sunak protection officer investigated for alleged election date bets.https://t.co/yYt8aYFKEV pic.twitter.com/902kwxrsBM — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 19, 2024

Wouldn't be going on about betting lads… https://t.co/CuwdRopVfA — Mark (@worgztheowl) June 19, 2024

This is further proof for me that there is a Labour mole at CCHQ.

TSE