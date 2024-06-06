And From The Other Side of the Pond…

We’ve all forgotten (what with the excitement of Starmer v Sunak), but the US Presidential election continues… and on Betfair exchange, Trump has moved into a commanding lead.

Looking at these odds, what stand out to me is not that Trump is odds on (we can argue whether he or Biden should be narrow favorite), but just how big the gap.

The polls remains pretty static: Biden and Trump are neck and neck. The Republicans have an advantage in the Electoral College, but as the midterms showed, that gap is less that it was, with the Democrats falling back in California and New York (which they will win anyway), and holding up surprisingly well in the Rust Belt.

At almost 2.9, you are getting close to 2-1 on Biden. That’s too much. I’m dipping my toe in.

Robert