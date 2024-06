? Labour lead at 20pts

Westminster voting intention



LAB: 45% (+4)

CON: 25% (-2)

REF: 11% (+1)

LDEM: 8% (-2)

GRN: 6% (-1)



via @OpiniumResearchhttps://t.co/RTQh3sU2dY — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 1, 2024

? Labour lead at 24pts

Westminster voting intention



LAB: 45% (-)

CON: 21% (+2)

REF: 12% (-2)

LDEM: 11% (-1)

GRN: 6% (+1)



via @techneUK, 31 Mayhttps://t.co/DOI8y3CDW1 — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 1, 2024

The Opinium poll must really sting for the Tories given how they generally have been the most favourable pollster for the Tories. If this is the beginning of a trend with Opinium then last night’s MRP might turn out to be close.

TSE