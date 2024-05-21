The Swinney slump continues

YouGov Holyrood constituency voting intention (13-17 May)



Lab: 35% (+3 from 26-29 Apr)

SNP: 34% (-2)

Con: 13% (-3)

Lib Dem: 10% (+1)

Green: 5% (+2)https://t.co/yHr7luTcEs pic.twitter.com/NOyOkBwhpN — YouGov (@YouGov) May 20, 2024

Will John Swinney be a better or worse first minister than his predecessors?



Compared to Humza Yousaf

Better: 43%

Worse: 9%

About same: 32%



Compared to Nicola Sturgeon

Better: 21%

Worse: 22%

About same: 41%https://t.co/yHr7luTcEs pic.twitter.com/MtoXp97qzl — YouGov (@YouGov) May 20, 2024

Across five major issues – economy, health service, schools, police and climate change – only 28-34% of Scots say they have confidence in the SNP to make the right decisions.



Most Scots (58-62%) say they have little to no confidence.https://t.co/yHr7luTcEs pic.twitter.com/CiJV22P4iJ — YouGov (@YouGov) May 20, 2024

The end of the SNP hegemony seems to be accelerating under John Swinney’s leadership which seems natural for a party in government for over seventeen years.

The only sliver of comfort is that John Swinney is the most favourable politician in Scotland although that could be down to a honeymoon bounce, if that evaporates by the time of the UK wide general election then headline voting figures are likely to prove accurate.

What should really worry the SNP are the figures in the final tweet with a majority of Scots having not much/no confidence at all in the SNP to make the right decisions on the key issues facing the country, that is likely to be more of an issue for the Holyrood election than the Westminster election.

TSE