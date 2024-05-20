What’s this going to do to Middle Eastern and domestic affairs?

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash in which the Foreign Minister and several other people died.



Chief International correspondent Lyse Doucet had more details on #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/0EQgGR4Va6 pic.twitter.com/yQNnunUESC — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 20, 2024

I am not a foreign policy expert but this potentially could be a black swan event in an election year on both sides of the Atlantic, particularly if things get interesting in the Strait of Hormuz which could have an impact for both Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak.

Like Benjamin Netanyahu the Iranian President has a long history of supporting Hamas and I wonder if that will change with a new President, I suspect not as the Supreme Leader is still calling ths shots.

TSE