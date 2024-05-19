An ill fitting union
The defection of Natalie Elphicke looks like a short term mistake by Starmer. I don’t think this is because voters dislike defectors as Opinium note ‘The public lean towards believing that letting in Dan Poulter was the right decision (28% right vs 21% wrong), but tend to think it was the wrong decision to let in Natalie Elphicke (16% right vs 33% wrong)’ although that might be down to the fact Dan Poulter is a doctor and everybody loves a doctor whilst Natalie Elphicke is Labour’s most right wing MP since Oswald Mosley.
That said since the Elphicke defection has been a boon to Starmer’s rating’s as they improve by 8 and with more defectors in the pipeline the Elphicke defection could prove to be flotsam and jetsam in the grand scheme of things.
TSE