RFK Jr’s ratings

Economist/YouGov: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has become deeply unpopular with Democrats since 2023https://t.co/RoUxIp2JNt pic.twitter.com/ZLwtLHKDL0 — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) May 17, 2024

One of the things I thought that might cause problems for Joe Biden was anti-vaccine grifter RFK Jr using his family’s name to siphon off votes from Joe Biden’s supporters so those poll findings from YouGov should be reassuring for Team Biden.

I suspect those positive ratings with Republicans will not translate into votes for RFK Jr from the GOP voters. His popularity is likely be down to the potential damage he could do to Biden and his anti-vaccine beliefs appeal to a certain strand of GOPers but these GOPers for RFK Jr will vote for Trump.

TSE