HOUCHEN HOLDS TEES VALLEY with reduced majority



Ben Houchen (Con)81,930 (53.6%)

Chris McEwan (Lab) 63,141 (41.3%)

Simon Thorley (Lib Dem) 7,679 (5%) — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) May 3, 2024

Birmingham Labour source calling West Midlands mayoralty for Andy Street. “We have beaten him as a general rule, but the Muslim vote has collapsed to the Galloway-backed independent.” — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) May 3, 2024

Sadiq Khan campaign source says “it’s going to be close”.



“The Tories rigged the system to make it easier for them to win, bringing in voter ID and first past the post, and fought a dirty campaign”



Adds polls showing Khan well ahead “were way out”.



Massive shock on the cards? — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) May 3, 2024

Having tipped Street and Hall at 4s and 28s I am feeling rather smug but I only expect to see Street to win because Hall winning would be the greatest collective polling failure in UK history.

I wonder what lessons the parliamentary Conservative party will take from the victory by Houchen and the anticipated Street victory? I think it bodes ill for Sunak particularly when compared to the council results.

TSE